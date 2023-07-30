General

KK Fosu congratulates Samini, Kokoveli after GIMPA graduation

Ghanaian Highlife musician KK Fosu has congratulated his musical colleagues Samini and Kokoveli after successfully completing their studies at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). The trio, who had once formed a powerful musical group dubbed 'Trinity', made a tremendous impact on the music scene, dropping back-to-back hits in the 2000s. KK Fosu, who is very active in the music space, praised his colleagues for embarking on a journey of academic excellence as they look to impact the music space with their knowledge. 'I thank God for guiding my brothers through this educational journey. I am delighted about the academic excellence, and I hope they come and impact the world, especially the Ghanaian music industry, with their knowledge,' he said in an interview. KK Fosu added that the trio still shares strong ties and would soon collaborate on various musical projects in the near future. Emmanuel Andrews Samini and Nathaniel Totimeh (Kokoveli), as they are known in real life, earned a 2nd Class Upper Honours in BSc. Project Management after their completion from GIMPA. Social media users have congratulated the duo for the academic milestone and urged other musicians to follow their trajectory.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

