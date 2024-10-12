Klefe Traditional Council elevated, inaugurated

The Klefe Traditional Area in the Ho Central Municipality of the Volta Region, has attained a traditional council status. The elevation by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs grants administrative and judicial authority to traditional areas, thereby depositing significant responsibility on traditional rulers for the development of their localities. A ceremony was held in Klefe Dome to inaugurate the Council, which was attended by stakeholders among dignitaries from far and near. A team from the Ministry was at the ceremony and was led by Mr Baafi Nsiah, Chief Registrar, who represented Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the sector Minister. Six traditional rulers including Togbega Kwaku Dzaga, the paramount chief, and also four female rulers were sworn into the Council. Togbega Dzaga took oaths to become the first President of the Council. Mr. Baafi Nsiah proceeded to inaugurate the Council and commission its office, unveiling a plaque to commemorate the event. Speaking on behalf of the sector M inister, Mr Nsiah stated the Government's quest to develop the chieftaincy institution to meet its role in the socio-economic development of the nation in all quarters. He urged the chiefs and the people to unite around the success of the Council institution. 'The government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attaches much prominence to the administration of Chieftaincy in the country. This is because the role of the Chieftaincy institution in maintaining peace and ensuring development at the grassroots level cannot be underrated,' he said. Mr. Nsiah added that the Ministry was keen on delivering the task to develop an 'effective interface' between the government and traditional authorities among others, for the promotion of peace and good governance. The Chief Registrar assured the staff that needed staffing and logistics would be provided, as well as training for staff, and encouraged chiefs to build knowledge on the processes and procedures of judicial arbitration and conflict resolution . Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, said the new Council would be guided to promptly establish needed administrative and judicial structures, and also assured of continuous support from the regional house. The President of the Council in his inaugural speech, acknowledged the government and stakeholders for their efforts at promoting the traditional council establishment. He said the Klefe Traditional Council would make the most of digital technology in enhancing its work, which he said would ensure needed inclusion and participation. 'Let us all unite and build Klefe. With unity and support from the Council, Klefe will grow further. We will establish a conferencing facility. We want to incorporate digital technology into the Klefe Traditional Council,' the paramount ruler said. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister who is a native of the community, was at the inauguration and pledged the support of the elite of the area towards the Council. He commended Chie fs of the area for committing to its development, while also urging the people to unite and work together for development. Mr. Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament for the Ho Central Constituency, supported the new council with an amount of GHC 10,000 as seed money. Source: Ghana News Agency