Kofi Buah breaks ground to build primary school at Kotokuom

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle has broken the ground for the construction of a modern six-unit primary school classroom block at Kotokuom . Mr Buah said he was assisting with the construction of the block as part of his commitment towards good quality education delivery. A-12-seater toilet facility and a water project would be built undertaken at Kotokuom near Asasetre in the Ellembelle District. The project, expected to be completed in three to four months, forms part of meeting the infrastructural deficits facing schools in the district. At a ground-breaking ceremony to commence the project at Kotokuom, Mr Kofi Buah who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, underscored the importance of education to national development. He noted that children in rural communities must be given equal access to education to unearth talents and contribute their quota to national development. Mr Kofi Buah reminded parents in the community that the best legacy they co uld bequeath to their children was education as it held the key to the future. He said education was one of the avenues to fight poverty and improve living standards. The MP asked people in the community to assist the contractor to complete the school block on schedule.