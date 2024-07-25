Korea supports Ghana’s taekwondo mission to Youth Olympic Games

The Korean Government has thrown its weight behind Ghana's mission to make a strong appearance in taekwondo at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. Mr Park Kyongsig, the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, said it was an agenda fully supported by his Government as the West African nation had the potential to exploit the optimum benefits of the sport, especially by participating at the highest level. 'We will continue to assist in the development and progress of taekwondo in Ghana,' he affirmed while addressing the closing ceremony of the 14th Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championship, at the Trust Sports Emporium, Accra. Taekwondo, one of the disciplines of martial arts, has been officially included as one of 25 sports for the Youth Olympic Games. Its structure is based on the Korean martial art of Hapkido, which is a self-defence system. It is one of the most popular martial arts in the world and an Olympic sport since 2000. On the 2024 Korean Ambassador's Cup Championship, the national event saw youn g Ghanaian taekwondo practitioners put up a sublime display, with emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, as well as fast kicking techniques. Over the years, the competition has served as a useful tool in nurturing talents for the nation, which is seeking to develop martial arts to an appreciable standard. Greater Accra Region won this year's Championship with 185 points, Volta Region came second with 72 points, followed by Ashanti Region which placed third with 68 points. Trophies and medals were presented to the winning teams and distinguished individual performers at the event, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Ghana Taekwondo Federation. Mr Kyongsig elaborated the cardinal concept of taekwondo, saying it imbued a high sense of discipline among practitioners. Those embracing the practice should always demonstrate the essential virtues of mutual respect, integrity, perseverance, self-control and endurance, he advised. According to the Ambassador, there was the ne ed for the youth to take keen interest in taekwondo to enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. Mr Lartey Otu, President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, lauded the participating athletes at this year's Championship for their hard work and sense of discipline. Source: Ghana News Agency