Krachi East NCCE Conducts Voter Education for Upcoming Elections.

Krachi East: The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region has organized an intensive voter education program to enlighten citizens on proper voting procedures ahead of the December general elections. Voters were informed about the total number of presidential and parliamentary candidates and were taught proper folding techniques to prevent damaging the ballot. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Clement Kwasi Mamadu, Krachi East Municipal Director of NCCE, stated that the initiative aims to reduce rejected and spoiled ballots, promoting a smooth and credible electoral process. The educational initiative is designed to empower citizens with knowledge of the electoral process and encourage a peaceful and democratic election. Ms. Monica Mamattah, Deputy Director of Finance and Administration at the NCCE, advocated for peaceful voting practices, urging voters to cast their ballots calmly and return home to prevent potential conflicts at polling stations. S he emphasized the need for the youth to refrain from engaging in electoral violence, highlighting the severe consequences such as damage to properties, injuries, and loss of lives. Ms. Mamattah further urged young people not to be exploited as tools for violence by individuals and political parties serving their own interests instead of the country's. She encouraged the youth to recognize their potential as agents of change, understanding that their participation in the electoral process should be driven by their own values and beliefs and not manipulated by external forces. After the Commission educated voters on proper voting procedures and urged them to refrain from engaging in electoral malpractices and violence, participants were given the opportunity to ask questions, ensuring clarity and understanding of the electoral process.