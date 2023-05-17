General

Krachi East PC: No enemy in politics, remain united

Web DeskComments Off on Krachi East PC: No enemy in politics, remain united

Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, parliamentary candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East Constituency has advised members of the NDC to remain focused and united. He told party loyalists that the most important thing for them to do at this stage is to keep together, reinforce their unity and maintain morale. He urged other aspirants who lost the primaries not to delve into accusations and pointing fingers at one another and apportioning blame because that would not inure to the party's vision of leading the constituency into prosperity and progress. Mr Djabab who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in the aftermath of the Saturday elections expressed gratitude to the delegates who voted for him. 'I thank you all for the confidence reposed in me to lead you to retain the seat on December 7, 2024,' he said. He stated that NDC could only retain the seat if the supporters registered in their numbers when the biometric registration starts and appealed to people who had attained 18 years and above to register. He encouraged supporters and sympathisers of his contenders to be content with policies of the party particularly former President, John Dramani Mahama's vision and mission to rescue the nation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2024 elections.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

