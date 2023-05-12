Kumasi Traditional council to honour Asantehene with special arrival ceremony

The Kumasi Traditional Council says it is organizing a special welcome ceremony to honour the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, from his trip to the United Kingdom.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was a special guest at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, is expected home on the late afternoon of May 13.

Baffuor Owusu Amankwaria VI, Bantamahene and acting President of the Kumasi Traditional Council, who announced this, said as part of activities to welcome him back, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, would be paraded through some principal streets in Kumasi to create opportunity for the people to honour and praise the king for raising the image of Asanteman and Ghana high on the global map.

Addressing a news conference at the Manhyia palace to announce the elaborate programme, Baffuor Amankwatia said, although it had been a norm to welcome the King home from any trip outside Ghana, this one would be quite distinct due to the honour and higher integrity the Asantehene had positioned Ghana and the rest of Africa.

'We are so proud of the King's achievements, and we need to recognize him in a unique way from his trip back from London.

He is revered by many leaders across the globe, hence the invite from King Charles III, King of Great Britain, and Northern Ireland to attend his coronation,' he stated at the press conference.

The Bantamahene explained that the Asantehene who is booked to arrive in Kumasi late afternoon of May 13, would be marched from the Kumasi International Airport, through the principal streets of Dichemso, to Suame and Abrepo Junction.

It will continue to the Bantama High Street to Adum through to Kejetia and Dr Mensah High Streets and end at the Palace at Manhyia.

He said there was no need for the masses to troop in at the Airport to meet the King, adding that, the marching through the ceremonial routes would afford everyone within these major areas the opportunity to wave miniature flags to welcome and honour the Asantehene.

According to Baffour Amankwatia, the Kumasi Traditional Council had already met with the leadership of Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEG), who had assured of maximum security before, during and after the route march.

He indicated that these activities normally required a close security presence, to ensure the safety of all those who might want to wave and greet the king on the streets.

Source: Ghana News Agency