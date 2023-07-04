Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park should be symbol of African renaissance – Samia

Samia Nkrumah, the daughter of Pan-African icon, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, says the renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park should serve as a symbol of African renaissance. 'This is a Mecca for Pan-Africans. You have spiritual strength visiting this place, and should serve as a symbol for black power, unity and strength. 'Ultimately, all Africans across the globe must come together to prosper,' she noted. Ms. Nkrumah was addressing dignitaries at the inauguration of the renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, in Accra, a project funded by the World Bank. The Park, occupying an area of 5.4 acres, has a personal museum on Dr. Nkrumah, a 10.8 feet bronze statue, and an imposing mausoleum where his mortal remains and that of his wife, Fathia, are interred. Other facilities include statues of horn blowers with a fountain surrounded by trees planted by some distinguished personalities, a library, conference and reception centres, an infirmary and gift shop. Other novelle introductions to the Park include an audio-visually synchronised fountain, mini-amphitheatre, as well as picnic area for the youth and visitors. Ms. Nkrumah lauded the Government of Ghana and World Bank for their commitment to the renovation project. She was hopeful it would boost tourism significantly as the country strived to make the sector the number contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah (1909-1972) was a Ghanaian politician and revolutionary who led the Gold Coast (Ghana) to independence from Britain in 1957and became the first Prime Minister and President of Ghana. He was a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, now AU, an intergovernmental body that promotes political and economic integration across Africa. Dr. Nkrumah was an influential advocate of Pan-Africanism and a winner of the Lenin Peace Prize in 1962. The Park was constructed and openned in July 1992 by late President Jerry John Rawlings as a memorial to the Pan Africanist extraordinaire.

Source: Ghana News Agency