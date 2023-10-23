Late Madam Akinola For Burial July 21

The family of late Olusomoka Akinola of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State announced the passing unto glory of their matriarch, Mrs Janet Funmilayo Akinola.

Mama Akinola slept in the Lord on Monday 20th March, 2023 at the age of 76.

She was survived by many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Lying in state and wake keep for the deceased will hold at the Ekiti Parapo pavilion, new Iyin Ekiti Road, Ado Ekiti on Thursday 20th July 2023, by 5 pm.

On Friday 21st July 2023, the funeral service will take place at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesa, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State by 11:am.

The reception will follow immediately after the burial service at the Ekiti Parapo pavilion, new Iyin Ekiti Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State