Lawrencia Dziwornu elected NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Akuapem South

Ms Lawrencia Dziwornu has been declared the winner of the National Democratic Congress' parliamentary primary in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region.

She won with a significant margin, beating her closest contender by some 130 votes, and is expected to lead the party in the constituency for the 2024 general election.

Ms Dziwornu polled 470 votes out of the 906 valid votes cast, defeating Mr Paul Offei, the main contender, who had 340 votes.

Samuel Aboagye Esa polled 51 votes, and Samuel Nuamah Donkor had 39.

Her victory, which has been attributed to her popularity, also signifies the trust and confidence the NDC has in her ability to win the seat and represent the constituents in parliament.

Ms Dziwornu said the victory was for the party and not for her personal benefit, and urged her supporters not to mock opponents who lost the elections.

'It is time for the party to re-strategise its actions and prepare properly to win the constituency's first parliamentary seat in 2024,' she said.

She called for unity and hard work by all party faithful in the preparation towards the next elections.

Mr Benjamin Amankwah, the Akuapem South Municipal Election Officer, said for the presidential primary, Mr John Mahama won by 880 votes as against seven by Mr Kojo Bonsu in the constituency.

The EC registered 96.5 per cent turnout of the 936 delegates projected to vote, he said, and applauded the delegates for their massive turnout.

'This shows that citizens and party supporters now understand inclusiveness in governance,' he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency