Lawyer Mehdi Zagrouba released

Tunis: The Tunis Court of Appeal decided, on Thursday, to release lawyer Mehdi Zagrouba, following a request from his defence team, lawyer Boubaker Bethabet told TAP. Bethabet noted that a similar request had been previously denied on June 10 by the investigating judge, who ruled that the case needed to be referred back for further investigation. The case dates back to May 15, 2024, when a detention order was issued against Zagrouba following a complaint filed by a police officer. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

