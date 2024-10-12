Lawyers must not be part of activities that destroy the nation – CJ

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has advised lawyers not to be part of activities that destroyed the nation. 'Lawyers must not be part of the activities that destroy the national economy, whether it is the political economy, the environmental economy, or the social economy. 'Lawyers must be those who rally around with knowledge, doctrines, precepts , values, and skills to build a nation up in every circumstance of growth and development. This is a big charge that we all have.' The Chief Justice, who was speaking at the enrolment of 777 lawyers at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, urged the new lawyers to bring up their knowledge to help social engineering so they could take their places in the community of lawyers. The Chief Justice told the lawyers that when the country was on a high tide, they were to support its shaping. 'In low tide, its lawyers who speak up to shape the new form of the nation. In all of this, lawyers cannot be part of conversations that destroy the nation o r break it up. 'You should leave here resolved to be leaders of your community … with consistently refreshed knowledge in order not to destroy the expectations of society.' Additionally, she charged the new lawyers to be good citizens and continue to lead in nation building. 'As you leave here with your certificates, you are supposed to use these skills, knowledge and values given in law school to serve our communities. This will include the ability to evaluate, reason, structure and weave applicable law into solving problems.' She recalled how law had provided the structure and support for proper engineering of society, adding if evil was to be kept at bay, law and lawyering and legality had to be at the front. The Chief Justice noted that one of the grand issues facing the world was virtual reality and digital technology and how the world was navigating it with legality. 'As part of the global community, Ghana cannot sidestep its participation in every form of the economy that technology is introducin g.' According to her, entertainment had changed, with currency taking on a global character, including everyday trading and communication. She noted that the era of the internet and artificial intelligence had thrown all into the era of fake news, misinformation and disinformation. 'With all these, we need to be keenly conscious of the fact that human conduct and innovation will never wait for the law. It is law that always has to catch up with human innovation and creativity.' The Chief Justice appealed to them to embrace technology and embark on continuous education. She congratulated the lawyers for passing the test of competence and moral character and realising their dreams and goals of becoming lawyers. Source: Ghana News Agency