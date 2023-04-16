LBank to Participate in the Inaugural Web3 Festival in Hong Kong

ACCESSWIRE Press Releases

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2023 / LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its participation in the inaugural Web3 Festival taking place from April 12-15 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The festival is co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME.The event promises to be an exciting four-day gathering of thousands of attendees, featuring hundreds of distinguished industry speakers, Web3 projects, community partners and media partners from around the world. With five center stages spread across an area of about 9,000㎡, the festival will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to network, share, and learn through high-level content and panel discussions.

At the Web3 Festival, LBank will have the opportunity to showcase its innovative cryptocurrency trading platform and engage with industry leaders and participants. The festival aims to bring together the world’s brightest minds, top Web3 projects and leading venture capitals, presenting content-rich discussions and topics centered around Web3. The festival will also feature regulatory representatives from Hong Kong who will dive into and interpret the latest digital asset regulation policies.

In addition, attendees should get ready for an evening of unforgettable experiences as LBank presents the AfterParty, called LBank Friday Crypto Vibes, in Hong Kong on April 14th from 6 to 10 PM HKT. The event, which will be held at 64 Jaffe Road, promises live music, scrumptious food, and unlimited drinks. LBank is proud to collaborate with LBank Labs and Encryptus as sponsors for the occasion. This is the perfect opportunity for attendees to connect with crypto-native leaders, operators, builders, institutions, and investors from the most innovative and creative organizations in the ecosystem.

Overall, LBank is excited to participate in this global gathering of Web3 professionals, and looks forward to joining discussions aimed at advancing the development and adoption of Web3 technologies. As a leader in the cryptocurrency exchange industry, LBank is committed to exploring new opportunities and partnerships that will benefit the entire blockchain ecosystem.

About LBank

LBank is a global top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 9 million+ users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800 trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

Start Trading Now: Ibank.com

