Lecturer allegedly commits suicide at Ongwediva

A 56-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at the University of Namibia’s Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus in Ongwediva on Tuesday.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson for the Oshana Region, Inspector Petrus Imbili, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying the deceased’s lifeless body was discovered around 07h30.

Imbili stated that deceased, who was identified as Uusiku Shaanika, was a lecturer at the campus.

“She committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in her lecture room,” he said.

Imbili added that no suicide note was found.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency