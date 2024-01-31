‘Let no one feel discouraged to use the law-‘ Chief Justice to Judges

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has urged judges to uphold the principles of the law entrusted to them and conduct their duties with integrity and impartiality. That, she said, would encourage people to resort to the courts for redress. She said the court must be a beacon of hope for those seeking redress and a place where justice was not only served but was seen to be served, adding that it was important that the conduct of magistrates and court staff do not make people feel discouraged from using the law. 'Justice is blind, and it is imperative that you remain steadfast in your commitment to fairness,' she emphasized. The Chief Justice made the call in a speech delivered on her behalf by Justice Gbiel S. Suurbaareh, Justice of the Court of Appeal, at the inauguration of a district court in Pusiga in the Upper East Region. The event was held on the theme: 'Improving Justice Delivery through Community Engagement.' Justice Suurbaareh, sensitised participants on the functions of a d istrict, and encouraged the chiefs to take an interest in solving land disputes among their subjects to ensure peace and order in their chiefdoms. He said the principles of law were invaluable and underscored the need for the chiefs to dispense justice impartially with a reasonable fine placed on parties so as not to deter them from reporting such cases to the traditional authorities. Mr Zubeiru Abdullai, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Pusiga District Assembly, noted that with the inauguration of the court, justice had been brought closer to the people and urged residents not to take the law into their own hands but resort to the court for redress when they were aggrieved. He said it was his hope that the justice needs of the people would be served, as society was looking forward to having a judicial service that could be trusted and inspire confidence in the people. Mr Abdullai expressed the hope that the incoming staff of the court would adhere to the principles of justice to inspire hope, or der, and harmony in the community. Naba Tambiis-Baaluk-Kunwiak Ibrahim Aguuri, the chief of Pusiga, said it had been the desire of the people of Pusiga to have a judicial delivery system ever since they had their own District Assembly in 2012, and the inauguration of the court was therefore a dream come true. He commended the DCE for the good work he was doing in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency