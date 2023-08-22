General

Let us build our community through unity – chief urges community members

Baffour Kwame Antwi Boasiako III, the newly installed chief of Adansi Atobiase, has called on the people to unite to help speed up the development of the community. He said societies were developed through unity and active participation of all the people in the initiation and implementation of programmes and projects that could help uplift the people from their current situations. Speaking at a durbar after his installation at Atobiase in the Adansi South District, he said unity was crucial in achieving the development agenda of the community. He, therefore, called on all stakeholders such as the chiefs, assembly members, unit committee members and the people to join hands together with him to initiate and implement projects that would help improve the living conditions of the people. Baffuor Antwi Boasiako pointed out that his priority as the chief was to bring all the people together to chart a course that would enhance their socio-economic standards. He called on the people to keep their environment clean and take good care of their children, especially in the areas of their education and well-being. The chief also called on the youth to be law abiding and take part in all communal activities.

