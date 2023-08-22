General

Let us build our community through unity – chief urges community members

Web DeskComments Off on Let us build our community through unity – chief urges community members

Baffour Kwame Antwi Boasiako III, the newly installed chief of Adansi Atobiase, has called on the people to unite to help speed up the development of the community. He said societies were developed through unity and active participation of all the people in the initiation and implementation of programmes and projects that could help uplift the people from their current situations. Speaking at a durbar after his installation at Atobiase in the Adansi South District, he said unity was crucial in achieving the development agenda of the community. He, therefore, called on all stakeholders such as the chiefs, assembly members, unit committee members and the people to join hands together with him to initiate and implement projects that would help improve the living conditions of the people. Baffuor Antwi Boasiako pointed out that his priority as the chief was to bring all the people together to chart a course that would enhance their socio-economic standards. He called on the people to keep their environment clean and take good care of their children, especially in the areas of their education and well-being. The chief also called on the youth to be law abiding and take part in all communal activities.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Three African Women to Receive Courage Awards

Web Desk

Roegchanda Pascoe braved death threats while trying to ease the gang violence plaguing the Cape Flats community just outside Cape Town, South Africa. Facia Boyenoh Harris faced harassment while advocating for women’s rights and protections against sexu…
General

NDC PC donates items to Muslims in Assin Central Constituency

Web Desk

Mr Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate hopeful in the Assin Central Constituency, has donated food items and beverages to the Muslim community and some educational institutions in the Assin Fosu Municipal…
General

Waste from COVID-19 Gear Poses Health Risk

Web Desk

GENEVA — The World Health Organization warns of health care risks posed by discarded COVID-19 equipment and is calling on nations to better manage their systems for disposing of the used gear.Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires the use of huge quan…