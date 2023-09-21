Let us protect the cultural heritage and values of Akyode – Regent of Keri

Nana Kwawusi Boafo II, Regent of Keri Wura has called on all citizens of Gekyode Akyode to protect the cultural heritage, values, and traditional norms irrespective of their educational background, religious or economic status. Speaking during this year's annual yam festival (Gyogyi) by the people of Keri on the theme; 'Empowering the youth through education,' Nana Boafo highlighted the importance of the festival celebrated by the people of Akyode in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region. During the celebration, a day is always set aside for rituals to herald the new yam and feasting, which comes with different recipes on the menu. Nana, however, called on the youth to embrace the festival as a rallying point for bonding, networking, and making new friends. 'Involve yourselves with your tradition, learn them because it is a culture by the people of Akyode, which cannot be changed, moreso, you will take over from us.' Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, entreated the people to live in peaceful coexistence with themselves and neighbours saying it was the panacea for to attract development projects. He also reassured the people of working tirelessly in order that the broken bridge (Gekyebum bridge) would be fixed to release the stress they go through on the road that links the Municipal capital Nkwanta to the affected Communities. Mr Peter Ntasah, National President of Akyode Youth Association also urged parents to prioritize the education of their wards saying that, the best investment for any parent is the education of their children. 'As the theme for this year's yam festival says, let's empower our children through education for a better tomorrow,' he said. The festival was climax with a presentation of awards to the best students in each class from Kindergarten to Junior High School.

Source: Ghana News Agency