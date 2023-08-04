Let’s create a safe country for children- Gender Minister

Ms Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has called on the citizenry to help create a safe country for children.

She said it behooved on the country as it prided itself on being the first to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) to put in place measures to protect children.

Ms Abudu made the call at the final national stakeholders consultative meeting on the amendment of the Children's Bill and the Child Justice Administration Bill organised by the Gender Ministry in Accra.

The Children's Rights Bill, a legislative framework, aims to protect, promote, and fulfill the rights of every child in Ghana.

It recognises that children have distinct rights that deserve specific attention, considering their vulnerability and developmental needs.

The Child Justice Administration Bill aims to reform and strengthen the criminal justice system for children and ensure that their rights are adequately protected.

The Minister said the CRC enjoined Ghana as a party state to formulate and implement legislations, put in place institutions and programmes to promote the rights and total well-being of all children in the country irrespective of their backgrounds.

In view of that, she said, the Ministry commenced the process of strengthening the child protection system, making it 'fit'for the country with the development of the Child and Family Welfare and Justice for Children Policies.

Ms Abudu said that was to ensure that the system became more effective, sustainable, socio -culturaly approprate, and relevant for the country to better protect children from all forms of violence, abuse, and exploitation.

The Minister said after the approval and launch of the two policies, the next major step towards the system strengthening was to reform the laws related to children.

'We acknowledge that strengthening the child protection system demands that we take into account the international standards and protocols as well as incorporate the socio-cultural, religious, and traditional beliefs of Ghanaians, ' she stated.

Ms Abudu said there had been consultations with stakeholders to solicit views to make the laws fit for the country.

The Minister said after the final consultative meeting, the input and comments would be consolidated and submitted to the Attorney General for advice.

'The Ministry will then present the Bills for Cabinet approval after, which Parliamentary passage would be sought,' she said.

Ms Abudu said the passage of the two Bills would ensure that children were protected and cared for in a dignified manner.

Mr Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, Chairman, Parliamentary Select Committee on Gender and Children, said despite the country's legislative measures to protect children, there were many challenges, including child labour and child marriage that hindered the full realisation of children's rights.

He underscored the need for timely and effective responses to cases of abuse, neglect, and exploitation by improving collaboration between various stakeholders such as law enforcement, social workers, and community leaders to create a protective environment for children.

'We must address issues such as inadequate infrastructure, poor teacher-student ratios, and the digital divide that disproportionately affects children in rural areas,' Mr Mahama stated.

The Chairman said by providing equal access to quality education, children could be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to shape a brighter future for themselves and the nation.

'We must also enhance public awareness campaigns and empower children to understand their rights and speak up against violations,' he said.

Chief Justice Getrude Sackey Torkornoo in a speech read on her behalf by Madam Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, a Circuit Court Judge, said the inability to secure free health services as provided by the Bill for the vulnerable child victim was one predominant concern in child adjudication panels and courts.

She said public health institutions that demanded payment of monies from parents and guardians of child victims and children as a condition for the release of medical reports must be sanctioned.

Mrs Torkornoo said the Family Tribunals, Juvenile Tribunals, specialised courts such as the Gender Courts and all other courts in the country were mandated by law to ensure the best interest of the child was achieved by making them child-friendly.

The Chief Justice said the Child had not been spared from the influence and effect of substance abuse, which was the driving factor putting more children in conflict with the law.

' The Judicial Service, being a stakeholder in ensuring the best interest of the child, an institution that deals with child offenders, who may become substance abusers, would desire that any person who engages a child in any form of narcotic business, be held criminally liable for that specific act, just as the Cyber Security Act, 2020, Act 1038, did for children by an enhanced punishment,' she stated.

Source: Ghana News Agency