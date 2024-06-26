Let’s rise and preach the gospel – Clergymen urged

Apostle Samuel Obuobi, the General Secretary, Church of Pentecost, has called on all clergymen to rise and preach the gospel to win more souls for Christ. He said the gospel had been explained in simple terms that Jesus Christ died to pay the debt of the sins of humanity, adding that by believing and repenting, one received forgiveness of sins. The General Secretary was speaking at the handing over and induction service of the new executives of the Ghana Evangelical Missions Association (GEMA) in Accra. It was on the theme: 'The Whole Gospel, From the Whole Church to the Whole World: The Role of GEMA.' Apostle Obuobi said clergymen were mandate to preach the gospel, and that if the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ did not constitute the essence of the gospel, then the existence of the clergy would be unwarranted. 'For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth: to the Jew first, and also to the Greek,' he quoted from the scriptures . He said the gospel had the power to save, change lives, and bring transformation, hence the need to preach it. Dr Godwin Kofi Ahlijah, the newly elected President of GEMA, said the division within the church and the lack of collaboration among mission agencies posed significant risk, and that the strength of churches fundamentally lay in their unity. 'It is amazing what successes we can achieve if we decide to put aside our personal glory and hold hands as mission agencies, local churches and denominations and push and foster the agenda of the kingdom,' he added. Dr Ahlijah pledged, with his team, to significantly mobilise the youth in particular, extending their mission to the Sahel region, and implementing a 360-degree approach to missions. 'Ghana and Africa are no longer a mission field, we are becoming a mission force, and so it is our prayer that we will be able to take the gospel back to those that brought it to us, but we cannot do it alone,' he said. He called for the support of the church and all relevant agencies to assist them in executing their mandate. Source: Ghana News Agency