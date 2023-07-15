Health Services Medical

Little Angels Trust donates to Korle-Bu Children’s cancer

Little Angels Trust (LAT), a charitable organisation, has donated assorted items to the Children's Cancer Unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Friday. The items included water, story books, biscuits, fruit juices, balloons, toy cars, toffees, teddy bears, crayons, foods, and others. Rev Canon Steve Coulson, Patron of the LAT, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the organisation engaged in fundraising exercises to support sick children in Ghana. He said the exercise provided an avenue to interact with the health practitioners, to understand some of the challenges faced by the medical services, and to see how best to do more. 'One of the things I have realised is that the doctors, nurses, and other staff members of the unit need more encouragement and some support with finances to do more,' he said. Rev Coulson encouraged the parents to continue to support their wards, saying, 'We want to say that our parents are heroes, and appreciates such love and commitment on their paths. Dr Yvonne Addo, Fellow in Training, Paediatric Oncology at the Hospital, expressed appreciation to the LAT for the gesture shown to the children. She indicated that the Hospital had been in partnership with the organisation for about twenty years. 'We also have a lot of organisations, individuals, churches, and others that come around to donate,' she stressed. She mentioned that the funds received by the Hospital were used to cater to medications for childhood cancers that were not covered by insurance. Dr Addo appealed to all and sundry to come to the aid of these young ones as their medications were expensive.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

