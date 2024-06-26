Live Exercise to simulate concurrent terrorist attacks conducted (MOI)

Security units on Wednesday conducted a "Live Exercise" to simulate concurrent terrorist attacks in the Rades oil zone, the City of Culture and the Avenue Bourguiba in Tunis, spokesman for the Interior Ministry (MOI) Faker Bouzghaya said. The exercise, which was attended by Interior Minister Khaled Nouri and Secretary of State for National Security Sofiene Bessadok, aims to assess the responsiveness of security units across the board, the same source told TAP. The simulation aims to assess the level of strategic, tactical and operational coordination between all the stakeholders involved in managing a terrorist crisis. The exercise was organised in collaboration with the national army and the Ministries of Cultural Affairs, of Health and of Industry. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse