Local election turnout 12%, says Chahed Observatory

Chahed Observatory for Election Monitoring Sunday said the general voter turnout in local elections stood at 12% Sortition to select candidates with disabilities took place under normal conditions and the process was attended by the election commission ISIE, observers, media, Chahed said in a press release issued after the closure of polling stations. Several candidates failed to attend, though. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
More than 27% of Tunisia’s exports go to countries covered by CEPEX network
The value of Tunisian exports to countries covered by the Tunisian Trade Missions abroad (French: