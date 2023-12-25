  • December 26, 2023
Local election turnout 12%, says Chahed Observatory

Chahed Observatory for Election Monitoring Sunday said the general voter turnout in local elections stood at 12% Sortition to select candidates with disabilities took place under normal conditions and the process was attended by the election commission ISIE, observers, media, Chahed said in a press release issued after the closure of polling stations. Several candidates failed to attend, though. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

