Local elections: local councils set up in Sfax

Local councils in the sixteen delegations of the governorate of Sfax were set up Friday at the seat of the governorate, under the supervision of delegates and members of local councils. The composition of local councils is as follows: ++Constituency of Sfax-1: //Local council of Sakiet Ezzit// -Iskandar Daoud (President) -Eight membres //Local council of Sakiet Eddaier// -Ahmed Ben Nasr (President) -Nine membres //Local counci of Jebiniana// -Omar Al-Manser (President) - Nine membres //Local council of Kerkennah// -Tarek Karrai (President) -Eleven membres //Local council of Menzel Chaker// -Hamadi Chtioui (President) -Thirteen membres //Local council of Bir Ali Ben Khlifa// -Ali Ben Hmed (President) -Treize membres //Local council of El Amra// Adel El Mabrouk (President) Seven membres //Local council of El Hencha// Nabil Ezzine (President) Ten membres ++Constituency of Sfax-2: //Local council of Sfax city// Farid Sellami (President) -Thirteen membres //Local council of West Sfax // -Anis Gargouri (President) -Eight membres //Local council of South Sfax// -Youssef Aouia (President) -Eight membres //Local council of Agareb// -Imed Beji (President) -Nine membres //Local council of Thyna// -Hichem Amiri (President) -Six membres //Local council of Mahrès // Hassen Ghanai (President) -Seven membres //Local council of Graïba // -Hédi Mbarek (President) -Six membres //Local councils of Skhira// Abdelhamid El Bach (President) - Eight members Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse