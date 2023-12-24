Local elections: polling day unfolding smoothly (Bouasker) [Upd 1]

President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) Farouk Bouasker said polling day is unfolding smoothly after polling stations across the country opened Sunday at 8 am for local elections. Voting is underway until 6 pm in 4,685 polling stations across the country, Bouasker Sunday further told a press briefing at the Media Centre (El Menzeh Sports Palace). Concurrently, sortition has been underway since 9 am to select 279 candidates with disabilities out of a total of 1,028 in 27 compilation centres in all governorates. The process, in progress in the presence of candidates, observers and media, is being monitored by local election authorities. Results will be announced no later than December 27, Bouasker further told TAP. A total of 6,177 candidates are vying for 2,434 seats in these unprecedented local elections. An "encouraging turnout rate" is expected as Tunisians are casting their ballots in a proximity vote. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse