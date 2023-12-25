Local elections: Youth without Borders- Tunisia calls for developing law to define tasks of elected officials

It is important to develop a piece of legislation to define the prerogatives and tasks of elected officials, said the director of election observation programme at Youth without Borders-Tunisia. The majority of candidates are not aware of their tasks as much as voters have no understanding of the nature and goals of these elections. There is also need to make sure polling stations are set up in the ground floor to make sure they are accessible to senior citizens and people with disabilities, Amel Ben Khoudh also told a press conference held Monday to present the civil society organisation's report on December 24 local elections. Likewise, attempts to influence voters in the vicinity need to be halted. Continuous training for polling station staf election is also required. A long-term strategy to raise awareness about participation in elections and civic participation is called for along with joint programmes with ministries and civil society organisations. A number of offences were reported, said officia l spokesperson for Youth Without Borders- Tunisia Mondher Hamdi. This includes campaigning inside and oustide polling stations, collective transport of voters, attempts to influence voters as well as non compliance with voting procedures. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse