Local fog banks expected Saturday evening in northern and central coastal regions

Local fog banks are expected at the end of Saturday evening in northern and central coastal regions, and the weather will be temporarily cloudy in the north and a bit cloudy elsewhere. The wind is blowing west light to moderate in most regions. Temperatures range between 11°C and 15°C in coastal regions and between 6°C and 10°C elsewhere. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Recent Posts