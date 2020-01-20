The Logistics Emergency Teams (LET) comprises four global logistics and transportation companies: UPS, A.P. Moller Maersk (Maersk), Agility and DP World. In 2005, the World Economic Forum facilitated the creation of the LET partnership, with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) as lead of the Global Logistics Cluster (GLC). The Logistics Cluster is part of the humanitarian cluster system and provides coordination, information management and shares assets through common logistics services that help to ensure an efficient and effective humanitarian logistics response in emergencies. In 2019, the Logistics Cluster cooperated with and supported more than 500 unique partners and stakeholders in emergency response.

The LET partnership is now entering its fourteenth year. Since its creation, it has responded to 22 natural disasters and global crises. It has also provided key information to Logistics Capacity Assessments (LCAs) to assist humanitarian organizations in preparing for and responding to emergencies. The Logistics Cluster can request the LET companies for support. The companies meet the request by providing logistics assets and services, including information, expertise, and key contacts based on their already existing networks and operations in the emergency location.

Scope of LET support

In view of significant changes in the global humanitarian context over the past few decades, in 2017 the Logistics Cluster asked to expand the scope of the LET partnership. Prior to the expansion, the LET only responded to emergencies that were the result of large-scale natural disasters impacting more than 500,000 people. At the request of the Logistics Cluster, today the LET engages to expand its support from the sudden-onset natural disaster responses to responses in complex emergencies, health emergencies, slow onset emergencies and even the provision of support ahead of an emergency.

With this expansion, the LET partnership seeks to remain reliable, relevant, and impactful, providing continued support to the humanitarian sector as global humanitarian demand evolves in scope and increases in duration. The expansion entails that there are more regular requests for support. These requests are often smaller in scale and visibility, but high in impact. As part of its support to activities ahead of potential crises, the LET has provided logistics information on in-country logistics capacities and has facilitated crosssector collaboration between the private sector and local authorities on risk identification and mitigation.

Source: World Food Programme