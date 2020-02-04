Hospitality industry leader joins the company to drive growth in upscale home exchange network

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Love Home Swap, one of the world’s leading home exchange membership networks, today announced Célia Pronto as the new managing director for the company.

Pronto joins Love Home Swap at its London headquarters just two years after its acquisition by RCI, the world’s largest vacation exchange company. The hot London-based startup is revolutionizing the home sharing market by providing an easy and secure way for adventurous travelers to choose where they want to go, set up a swap with another traveler and then sit back and enjoy a hassle-free holiday without a hefty accommodation bill.

With thousands of unique accommodations in more than 100 countries worldwide, travelers can easily find an incredible place to stay with the Love Home Swap network for a fraction of the cost of a traditional hotel room.

Pronto joins Love Home Swap from Casual Dining Group, where she was Chief Customer and Digital Officer for the company overseeing more than 250 restaurant locations across the United Kingdom. She has more than 20 years experience in blue chip companies and start-ups in the travel and hospitality, retail, technology, and E-commerce industries. She has specific expertise in developing digital innovation and growth strategies in consumer and multi-channel businesses.

“Célia is joining Love Home Swap at the perfect time as the company moves from the startup phase to accelerated growth,” said Olivier Chavy, president of RCI. “The home sharing market is becoming increasingly popular and we’re in a great position for travelers to take advantage of the upscale home offerings enjoyed by Love Home Swap members around the world.”

A native of Mozambique, Pronto holds an MBA from the University of Hull in the U.K., and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Natal (Durban) in South Africa. She speaks four languages, and serves on a number of boards as a non-executive director.

Love Home Swap is an upscale, members-only global home exchange community that allows travelers to see the world through the power of home sharing. With more than 10,000 member homes to choose from across 100 countries, travelers can take affordable vacations by swapping homes with like-minded individuals across the globe.

About Love Home Swap

Love Home Swap, one of the world’s largest home exchange programs, is part of RCI and the Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) family of brands. The unique network has been helping travelers enjoy better vacations through the power of sharing for over six years through one simple idea. You choose where you want to go and a property you want to stay in, make the swap and then sit back and enjoy a hassle-free holiday without a hefty accommodation bill. With unprecedented access to thousands of great quality properties around the world, Love Home Swap’s network offers something to suit every taste and style. For additional information, visit LoveHomeSwap.com. Love Home Swap can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

