LoveAid Foundation calls for collaborative effort to tackle SRHR issues

Ms Princess Lovia Tetteh, Executive Director for LoveAid Foundation, a Ho based non-governmental organisation has called for a concerted effort to address issues of Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR). She said there was a significant gap in sexual and reproductive health education, meanwhile the issues were critical and sensitive and that it was high time stakeholders pool their efforts to tackle them. Ms Tetteh said this during an SRHR stakeholder engagement in Ho, which discussed a draft curriculum prepared by LoveAid Foundation as part of the 'Young and Safe' project to sensitise Senior High School students on SRHR. The 'Young and Safe' project is aimed at creating a healthy city for young people and addressing the knowledge gap regarding sexual and reproductive health rights for a holistic development of the youth. The project is being implemented by Ho Municipal Assembly, Node 8, Ghana Education Service and LoveAid with funding from Foundation Botnar. Ms Tetteh said teenage pregnancy was on the increase, requiring effective policies and plans that aligned with the needs of young people and to promote their wellbeing. Mr Emmanuel Agbesi, Executive Advisor for LoveAid Foundation, who took the stakeholders through the curriculum emphasised the need to empower the youth with relevant knowledge in sexual and reproductive health. He disclosed that the 'Young and Safe' project would be executed within a period of three years and would cover young people between the ages of 15 and 23 including those out of school. He said most young people were not able to make informed decisions because of lack of knowledge, which was affecting their lives. Mr Agbesi said over reliance on social media and peer pressure was affecting most of the decisions young people take today, describing it as a major challenge which had to be dealt with. The project would be covering areas including healthy relations and communication, sexual transmission infection and safer sex, rights and gender equality, abstinence, control and management, puberty and hygiene.

Web Desk

