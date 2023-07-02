General

Maaha Beach Resort debunks claims of shut down

Web DeskComments Off on Maaha Beach Resort debunks claims of shut down

Maaha Beach Resort, under the management of Maaha Hospitality Incorporation, has refuted claims that the facility has halted operations. This follows a viral video circulating on social media that the facility had been gutted by a fire outbreak on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mr Jean-Jacques Mass, Senior Manager of the Resort in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), explained that though the unfortunate fire incident happened, the situation had been brought under control with the facility operating at full capacity. According to him, the numerous and frequent power outages by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) coupled with the heavy rainfall experienced in the area caused the fire incident. He said over 160 rooms of various types spread over its land space were not affected by the fire and were still in operation. However, he said the fake video with its narrative, sought to give the impression that the whole of Maaha Beach Resort was engulfed in the fire outbreak. Mr Jean-Jacques allayed the fears, apprehension, and worries of its numerous guests, clients, and followers stressing that the Resort was in full operation. He announced that Maaha Beach Resort was open for business as usual, as they were best placed to handle and meet all and any requests of their cherished clients with their indigenous hospitality. He assured patrons that the Resort would collaborate with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and as well endeavour to ensure that all safety precautions, especially with particular attention to fire prevention and incidents were strictly adhered to.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Pope Francis Implores Clergy to Raise Voices Against Injustice

Web Desk

Pope Francis called on Catholic clergy Saturday, especially those in Africa, to raise their voices against injustice and abuse of power by authorities. Francis was speaking to church leaders on his second day in Juba, South Sudan, where he is on a thre…
General

‘Warn Everyone’: Spain’s Gay Community Acts as Monkeypox Spreads

Web Desk

Whether it’s abstinence, avoiding nightclubs, limiting sexual partners or pushing for a swift vaccine rollout, Spain’s gay community is on the front line of the monkeypox virus and is taking action.”With this monkey thing, I prefer to be careful. … I d…
General

Minor dies in accident at Otjiwarongo dumpsite

Web Desk

Seven-year-old Otta Ameb died instantly in a car incident at the Otjiwarongo dumping site on Wednesday.A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Wednesday said Ameb, who was a learner at Orwetoveni Primary School in Otjiwarongo, died when h…