Mahama pays courtesy call on Khalifa of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in London

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), during his recent visit to London, paid a courtesy call on the Khalifa of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Masroor Ahmad. The former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: 'We had a wonderful conversation, and he fondly reminisced on his time living in Ghana'. He noted that Khalifa Ahmad also offered prayers for peaceful and successful elections in December. 'I am grateful for his kind words and blessings. Let's all work towards a peaceful and united Ghana,' Mr Mahama stated. Source: Ghana News Agency