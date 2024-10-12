Mahama to embark on two-day campaign tour of Oti Region

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to embark on a two-day campaign tour of the Oti Region starting Thursday, October 17, 2024. This tour aims to canvass for votes in all the nine constituencies of the region ahead of the December general elections. Constituencies and community engagement would include, meeting with electorate within the Guan constituency, Akpafu-Odomi Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) park, Jasikan constituency, Akan constituency, post office square, and the Nkwanta South constituency. Other areas are Nkwanta North, JHS 'B' park, Krachi Nchumuru constituency, Banda R.C school park, Krachi West constituency, Ohiamankyene community gathering centre, Krachi East constituency, main lorry station and Biakoye constituency as well as the Kwamekrom Evangelical presbytery (EP) school park. Mr Gabriel Kwame Lemboe, the Regional Secretary told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Mr Mahama would use the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to completing abandoned projects, promoting economic growth, and ensuring peace and stability in the region. He said that would be in line with his previous campaign promises, where he vowed to fix the economy, establish farmer service centres and provide easy access to farming implements and equipment. Mr Lemboe disclosed that Mahama's campaign strategy would prioritize smaller events, community engagements, targeted activities to foster personnel connections and understand the needs of citizens. He told the GNA that the presidential candidate would be accompanied by National executives, stakeholders, members of parliament and Regional executives during the tour. The NDC has been emphasizing the importance of unity within the party to achieve victory in the 2024 elections. Mahama's manifesto promises a sound economy, sustainable public debt, and stable credit rating, He plans to achieve this through various initiatives, including the establishment of a women's development bank and agro- processing facto ries. The campaign tour is expected to generate significant interest and enthusiasm among voters in the Oti Region. Source: Ghana News Agency