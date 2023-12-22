Mahdia-Local elections: Candidates for Ksour Essef and Essouassi undertake to upgrade infrastructure

Candidates for the December 24 local elections Wissem Ibrahim and Rafik Ammar for the imadas of Ksar (in the Ksour Essef delegation) and Chrichira (in the Essouassi delegation) in the Mahdia governorate, respectively, presented their election programmes to the citizens. Wissem Ibrahim pledged to his voters that he would work to speed up implementation of the project to protect Ksour Essef from flooding, upgrade road infrastructure and agricultural tracks and endeavour to exploit the region's tourism potential. For his part, candidate Rafik Ammar pledged to include the imada of Chrichira in the list of regions concerned by positive discrimination, the creation of a post office, the establishment of a multi-sports ground, a youth centre, the asphalting of roads and the extension of public lighting. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse