Make judicious use of academic resources and facilities at your disposal

Professor Q. Ben Hoenyenuga, Vice Chancellor of Ho Technical University has advised students at the University to make judicious use of all academic resources and facilities at their disposal. He also urged staff and other stakeholders to work together to enable the school to become a hub of innovation, advancing sustainable global development. Prof. Hoenyenuga gave the advice in his new year message available to the Ghana News Agency in Ho. He said the school management put in place adequate support systems and resources to effectively support training and development of staff and students. The Vice Chancellor noted that 2023 was an eventful and fruitful year for the school. 'The school stood tall among its peers by winning a lot of laurels and awards both locally and internationally last year,' he disclosed. Prof. Hoenyenuga said the University has introduced new programmes including NSCE in Illustration Tourism Marketing and NTEC in Refrigeration and Air Condition. The others he continued were Bach elor programmes in Estate and Facilities Management, Architectural Technology, Economics and Inovation and Biometrical Engineering. He noted that this was to ensure that graduates of the school acquired the desired competency and skills to transform the economy. Prof. Hoenyenuga called on the students to set new critical goals in the New academic year so as to consolidate and attain higher goals. '2024 is a fresh year, a new dawn and a new beginning, I am optimistic that with our collective effort we will achieve more positive results,' he said. Prof. Hoenyenuga extended his heartfelt appreciation to the governing council, academic Board, Management, Faculty, staff and all stakeholders for their support and collective achievements over the period and wished all a happy and prosperous new year. Source: Ghana News Agency