Mali-Tunisia open up Group E after a stalemate

Mali and Tunisia have thrown Group E open after they settled for a one-all draw game in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game at Korhogo. The Eagles of Mali scored first in the 10th minute, after Lassine Sinayoko drilled home an opener after Tunisia failed to clear. However, the Carthage Eagles responded quickly as Hamza Rafia equalised just nine minutes later following Ali Elabdi's surging run. Mali remain Group E leaders on four points but other results mean qualification is still up for grabs going into the final round. 'It was a very tight game between two strong teams,' said Mali coach Eric Sekou Chelle. Meanwhile, Tunisia boss Jalel Kadri rued missed chances but remains hopeful of progressing. 'We deserved more but could not find the winning goal,' Kadri told reporters. 'It's still open and our fate remains in our hands.' Mali would just a point against Gambia on Thursday to advance but Tunisia must now beat South Africa to stand a chance of joining them. Source: Ghana News Agen cy