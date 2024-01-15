Mamfe Traditional Council commends MTN for promoting Ghanaian cultural heritage

The Mamfe Traditional Council has expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana for its support in preserving and promoting Ghanaian cultural heritage through its sponsorship of various festivals. Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, the Mamfe and Akuapem Kyidomhene, expressed appreciation for MTN's consistent sponsorship of the annual Mamfe Ohum Festival over the past two decades. He said this when the telecommunication company presented a cheque for GHS10,000, airtime valued at GHS1,000 Ghana cedis, and a hamper of assorted drinks towards the Mamfe Ohum Festival. MTN Ghana was also commended for establishing a state-of-the-art robotics centre at the Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School to enhance the knowledge of students in artificial intelligence and robotics. Mrs Efua Falconer, the Corporate Communications Manager, MTN Ghana, emphasised the company's collaborative efforts with traditional councils to promote cultural programmes in the country. She noted MTN's support to several social intervention initiatives in Mamf e and commended the Traditional Council, under the leadership of Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, for the cordial relations with MTN. Source: Ghana News Agency