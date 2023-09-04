Man arrested at Oludhila village for allegedly stealing from employer

A 32-year-old Namibian man has been arrested at Oludhila village in Omuthiya for allegedly stealing items worth N.dollars 15 600 from his employer.

According to the Namibian Police Force’s spokesperson for the Oshikoto Region, Inspector Ellen Nehale in a crime report on Sunday, the incident occurred some time between May and July 2023.

Nehale said the Namibian man and his accomplice, an Angolan male, allegedly amongst others stole a solar kit, shoes, various clothing items and a generator from their employer, where they were employed as domestic workers.

“It is alleged that the two suspects broke into the complainant’s room through the window and stole the items,” Nehale said, adding that the Angolan suspect has not been arrested as he fled the scene.

She said items valued at N.dollars 11 600 including the solar kit and some clothing items were recovered.

Investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency