Man arrested at Soetdoringlaagte for alleged rape

The Hardap police are investigating a case in which a 13-year-old minor was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old Namibian man between June and September this year at Soetdoringlaagte, Stampriet.

The weekend crime report of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday indicated that the suspect was arrested and investigation are still ongoing.

In another incident, 26-year-old Hilia Ndemukoneka died on Friday, after she was allegedly stabbed by a 27-year-old Namibian female at Havana informal settlement in Windhoek.

It is alleged that the deceased was stabbed at about 20H50 with an oukapi knife on the left hand and chest and the motive of the incident is still unknown.

Her next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

In a similar incident, a 23-year-old Namibian male, Zarin Groenewaldt on Saturday allegedly hanged himself with a bed sheet around his neck at Windhoek's Khomasdal residential area.

His next of kin were informed, no suicide was left behind and police investigations continue.

