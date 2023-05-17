General

Man arrested with two live pangolins at Okamatapati

Man arrested with two live pangolins at Okamatapati

A 49-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested at Okamatapati after he allegedly tried to sell two live pangolins to undercover police officials.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the suspect faces charges of possession and dealing in controlled wildlife products.

“At about 18h30 on Tuesday, an intelligence driven operation was conducted on a portion of road between Okamatapati and Okondjatu. One suspect was arrested when he presented two live pangolins for sale to some undercover police officials,” said Mbeha.

The two live pangolins, with an estimated value of N.dollars 100 000, were confiscated.

Mbeha said the pangolins will be handed over to members of the Ministry of Forestry, Environment and Tourism for care and further handling.

The suspect is set to appear in the Okakarara Magistrate’s Court on the preliminary charges during this week.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

