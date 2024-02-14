Man dies after being struck by lightning at Omusati

OSHAKATI: A 41-year-old man died after he was allegedly struck by lightning at Etunda Irrigation Project in Ruacana in the Omusati Region. The deceased was identified as Tjanyangwa Mupolo, a resident of Otjivanda in Angola. The Namibian Police Force's Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Omusati Region, Moses Simaho, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at 18h10. 'It is alleged that the deceased, who was in possession of a cell phone, was cultivating in the crops and later went to a certain Marula tree to go wrap the cellphone in the plastic bag in order to protect it from rain drops. In the process, he was then struck by lightning and died instantly,' he said. He added that no foul play is suspected. Simaho indicated that the deceased's body is kept at Oshifo Police Mortuary and will be transported to the Okahao Police Mortuary for a postmortem. His next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations into the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency