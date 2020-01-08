Manchester City Announces New Global Partnership with Consumer Appliances Giant, Midea

FOSHAN, China, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Manchester City has announced a new global partnership with the world’s #1 consumer appliances producer, Midea.

Omar Berrada, Chief Operating Officer for Manchester City, welcomed Midea to the City family and said: “As we enter the second half of the season, we’re delighted to be teaming up with such a leading brand as Midea who have impressed us with their operation and ambition. Aligning with organisations who share a similar philosophy and approach to innovation is important to us and we are excited to see this partnership come to life.”

Midea will be present around the Etihad Stadium on key matchdays over the coming months through integrated branding and activations. The home appliance giant is also planning to develop an innovative digital campaign for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season.

Brando Brandstaeter, Head of Brand & Communication at Midea’s International Business Division, commented: “Midea is probably one of the biggest companies that many consumers around the world have just started to be aware of, and with City’s help, we aim to make a great leap forward. Midea is huge, we offer one of the world’s most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance industry. We have been looking for the right partner for the last 2 years and we are excited to have found the perfect match with Manchester City, an organisation that shares our philosophy in going above and beyond for their fans. At Midea, we believe in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach, while City offers its global fans more than just 90 minutes of attractive football on the pitch. We share the same values in not just winning but winning meaningfully. We are confident that the synergy between the two brands will take us to a whole new level.”

For more information, contact:

Emily Oliver, Emily.Oliver@cityfootball.com, +44 7720 342 124

Brando Brandstaeter, Brando.Brandstaeter@Midea.com, +86 186 8822 8676

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of eight clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the home appliance business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology company ranked #312 at 2019’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes beyond home appliances and comprises business pillars like HVAC, robotics and automation, smart home and IoT, as well as smart logistics and components. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

Midea Home Appliances brand offers one of the world’s most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers.

Midea is, among many others, the world’s #1 Consumer Appliances Producer[1], the world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand[2], the world’s #1 Major Appliances Producer[3] and world’s #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand[4].

Midea’s globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 39.5 billion in 2018. Midea’s 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 50,000 authorized patents to-date.

https://www.midea-group.com/ Our-Businesses/home- appliances/midea

https://www.midea-group.com/ NewsRoom/News/ ManchesterCityPartnership

[1] “Midea – World’s No.1 Consumer Appliances Producer” Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 20ed, per consumer appliance defined to include production of dishwashers/ refrigeration appliance/ home laundry appliances/ large cooking appliance/ microwaves/ air conditioners, producer volume in units, 2019 data. [2] “Midea – World’s No.1 Air Treatment Brand” Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 20ed retail volume sales in units, 2019 data. [3] “Midea – World’s No.1 Major Appliances Producer” Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 20ed, per Major appliance category definition, producer volume in units, 2019 data.” [4] “Midea – World’s No.1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand” Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 20ed, per Small Cooking Appliances category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2019 data.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1062474/Midea_partners_ with_Manchester_City.jpg