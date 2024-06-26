Many communities attain ODF status at Nanton District

Twenty-three communities in the Nanton District of the Northern Region have attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) status as residents now own latrines and no longer defecate in the open. They included Afayili, Chahiyili, Jagun-kukuo, Botingli, Nagdigu, Sakpali, Sahanayili, Gbungnayili, Golori, Moya. Twenty-two other communities in the district are set to attain the ODF status by the end of the year. They included Zoonaayili, Janakpem, Dingoni, Zatigu, Kpano, Chabsigu, Manguli, Fazihini and Kpachelo. The communities are under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for Health and Enhanced WASH intervention being implemented in the area by the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) with support from the United States Agency for International Development and Global Communities. The intervention also facilitated the construction of 1,407 tippy taps for all the 45 communities to help promote handwashing with soap under running water in the area. Dr Sheba Kunfah, Acting Nanton District Director of Health, who announced this at an engagement meeting at Nagdigu in the district, said about 90 laterine artisans were also trained to construct resilient laterines for households in the area. The meeting was organised by Afram Plains Development Organisation (APDO), a member of CONIWAS, as part of activities to commemorate this year's Ghana WASH Week celebration. The Ghana WASH Week, which was on the theme: 'WASH Prioritisation and its Impacts on Social Development', was also to interact with the communities and other stakeholders on the impact of the interventions on their health needs. Dr Kunfah said five mechanised solar-powered boreholes were also constructed for five health facilities in the area, namely Sandu, Nanton Kurugu, Nanton, Nyoligu and Nagdigu. He said, 'The interventions have also facilitated the construction of two small town mechanised water systems to serve over 5,000 people at Nanton Kurugu and Gbungnaa communities.' Miss Beata Awinpoka Akanyani, Chairperson of CONIWAS and Programmes D irector of APDO, whose speech was read on her behalf, said the Ghana WASH Week was introduced in 2021 to raise awareness about the critical need for improved WASH, particularly on sanitation and the importance of living in a clean and healthy environment. She called for more partnerships among various stakeholders to enhance comprehensive WASH services in the country. Mr Yahaya Bouri, Northern Regional Programmes Officer, Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit, expressed the need for attitudinal change towards sanitation, and commended APDO and partners for instituting the behaviour change approach, which was yielding positive outcomes in the area. Mr Yakubu Abdulai, Nanton District Director, Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit, urged communities to continue to prioritise sanitation to enhance their health and well-being. He said the Community-led Total Sanitation approach also contributed in ensuring that more communities attained the ODF status in the area. The community members expressed readin ess to complement the efforts of CONIWAS and other government interventions to enhance their health. The Ghana WASH week celebration was also marked by the APDO at Kukpehi community in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the region where four communities namely Kukpehi, Santugu, Batanyili, and Saguli, out of 29 were declared ODF. Mr Mahmud Osman, Sagnarigu Municipal Coordinating Director, during the event, underscored the need for more efforts by all stakeholders in the area to ensure more communities attained ODF status. Source: Ghana News Agency