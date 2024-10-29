Mason who attempted to burn his family and property remanded into prison custody

A 48-year-old Mason who attempted to burn his family and property at Tanoso, in the Kwadaso Municipality, has been remanded into prison custody by the Asante Akropong Circuit Court. Robert Benjamin Okyere, pleaded not guilty to causing harm and damage and would reappear before the court presided by Nana Adwoa Serwaa Dua-Adonteng, on November 07. Police Chief Inspector Ruth Gborson prosecuting told the court that, the complainant, Agnes Obour, a tailor at Tanoso, was the girlfriend of Okyere. She said, somewhere in 2023, the complainant requested for money from Okyere to rent a room for their two grown up children since they could no longer sleep in the same single room with them. Okyere refused and as a result, he was denied sex by the girlfriend. He, therefore, moved out from the house to stay with another woman at Asuoyeboa, a nearby community. The Prosecution said, on September 28, this year, the complainant went to Okyere to demand money for the upkeep of the children, but he became angry and assau lted the complainant after calling her a senseless, stupid, dirty, and foolish woman. Chief Inspector Gborson said a report was made to the Abuakwa police but when the accused was invited, he refused to honour the invitation and rather, went into hiding. Prosecution told the court that, on October 05, this year, at about 2200 hours, the complainant was in the room praying and heard the scent of petrol and smoke. She checked through the back window and saw the accused setting the room ablaze. Chief Inspector Gborson said complainant called the children and they quickly escaped, but in the process, they sustained some injuries. They were rushed to the Abuakwa government hospital. A report was made to the police and the accused was arrested. Prosecution said, the accused in his caution statement denied the charges but after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court. Source: Ghana News Agency