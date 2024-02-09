Masubia TA sorrowful over Geingob’s death

KATIMA MULILO: The Masubia Traditional Authority has described the late President Hage Geingob as a great advocate for an inclusive approach to ensure that all Namibian citizens felt they mattered and that they were part of the Namibian house. Speaking at a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the late president hosted by the Bukalo Village Council on Thursday, the Masubia Traditional Authority's Ngambela Albius Kamwi maintained that as a leader, Geingob dedicated his entire life to serving his nation and enormously contributed to the liberation of the country and the creation of the Namibian nation. 'He served every Namibian, both young and old, black and white in our respectful country. A commitment to an inclusive society is of utmost importance maintained in our diverse society,' Kamwi stated. In the same vein, the TA has commended the Namibian government for a smooth, peaceful and orderly transfer of power in accordance with the Namibian Constitution. 'We congratulate His Excellency Dr Nangolo Mbumba and Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for respectively assuming the critical leadership roles of president and vice president, and we would like to assure them and our fellow citizens of our commitment and support to work with them all the time at all levels to ensure peace and security and prosperity for our community and that of the entire nation,' Kamwi said. Geingob died on 04 February in Windhoek while receiving medical treatment for cancer. Source: Namibia Press Agency