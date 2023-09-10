Matias and Shivolo win the Nedbank CitiDash Run

Long-distance runners Simon Matias and Martha Shivolo were on Sunday crowned winners of the 2023 Nedbank CitiDash Run after successfully outclassing their opponents in the 10 kilometres (km) elite run.

The third edition of the Nedbank CitiDash Run, a sporting event that sees elite long-distance runners as well as friends and families competing in the five and 10-kilometre runs attracted over 2 000 runners.

The race started and finished at Zoo Park on Independence Avenue, opposite the new Nedbank Campus.

The elite race saw Namibia Correctional Service runner Shivolo dominating her field with a personal time of 35 minutes and 02 seconds (35:02). Namibia’s representative in marathon running at the recently ended World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Alina Armas, came second while junior runner Monica Kandjebo who represented Ohangwena Athletics Club was third.

Shivolo’s previous record was 36:00.

Meanwhile, in the male category, the new kid on the track Matias, outclassed veteran runners Jeremia Shaliaxwe and Rainhold Tomas who finished second and third respectively.

Matias completed the 10km run with a time of 32:00 minutes.

In an interview with Nampa after the race, Matias said: “I am happy to have won this race. It was hilly when we were coming back but I saw Shaliaxwe did not have the same energy as when we were going down to the turning point, so I kept pushing and came first,” he said, adding that winning this race is a bonus and motivation for him to keep working hard.

Namibia’s representative in the male category at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in marathon running Tomas, said he found the going tough as his body struggled to respond.

“I only had one week rest after the world champs and then started training again, and I found the going tough, but I hope I will be ready come the Navachab half marathon,” Tomas said.

The winner of the women's category, Shivolo said completing the race in first position surprised her, but she is happy with her achievement.

“The race was tough due to the hills coming back but I should thank my coach (Robert Kaxuxwena) for the encouragement at training and I ran my personal best today. I am looking forward to future competitions,” said Shivolo.

This year’s Nedbank CitiDash Run also saw wheelchair racers and visually impaired athletes competing, with Roodley Gowaseb and Nico Kharuxab in first and second in that race.

