Mauritania shocks Algeria

Mauritania recorded their first-ever AFCON victory on Tuesday evening when they defeated giants Algeria by a lone goal in the last group matches of the competition. All the odds favoured Algeria to pick their first win in the competition, but Mauritania came to the party, sending their North African opponents packing.?? It was Yali?Dellahi?who controlled a rebound to produce a great strike which deflected to put Mauritania?ahead. After taking the lead in the 37th minute, Amir Abdou managed situations and defended his lead throughout the game.? Goalkeeper?Babacar?Niasse?made heroic saves to keep the Lions of?Chinguetti?in the game.? With three points, Mauritania?are?through to the knockout stage of the competition. Source: Ghana News Agency