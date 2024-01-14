Mawuko Afadzinu wins SWAG Sports Administrator of the Year

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), has been crowned the 2023 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Sports Administrator of the Year at the 48th Awards Night. This follows his commitment and dedication towards the development of table tennis and sports in general in Ghana. The GTTA was also awarded for being one of the top five federations in Ghana. Mr. Afadzinu, who doubled as the first Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), was elected as the first Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for two years. He also led a workshop on growing revenues for national, regional, and continental events at the Annual Summit of the ITTF held in Bangkok, Thailand. In an interview with GNA Sports, the President thanked the organisers for the awards and promised to continue to work hard for the development of the sport in Ghana and beyond. Source: Ghana News Agency