Medeama clinch historic first league title as Hearts, Great Olympics survive

It was all joy at the Tarkwa Akoon Park as Medeama FC beat Tamale City 3-0 to clinch their first Ghana Premier League (GPL) title. The 'Mauve and Yellow' delivered an impressive performance as they thumped their counterparts, Tamale City, who have been relegated just after a year of gaining promotion. Jonathan Mensah's hattrick ensured Medeama stayed top of the league with 60 points, followed by Aduana Stars (55 points), who beat Bechem United 1-0 to take the second spot. Accra Hearts of Oak prevented an unwanted history of dropping into the relegation zone after securing a point away at Berekum Chelsea. It was a scoreless stalemate at Golden City Park as Hearts got the needed point to ensure survival. Great Olympics, who were third from bottom heading into the last game of the season, secured a vital 2-1 victory against Nsoatreman at the Sogakope Park. Two second-half goals from Emmanuel Nettey and Michael Osei ensured victory for the 'Dade Boys,' who moved out of the relegation zone. Elsewhere, Legon Cities and Karela United secured 3-2 victories against Samartex and Kotoku Royals, respectively, to avoid the drop. Accra Lions secured a vital point away at Bibiani Gold Stars to ensure they stayed in the Premier League for another season. Asanted Kotoko ensured a place in the top four after a goalless game against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Scores at a glance: Aduana Stars 1-0 Bechem United Asante Kotoko 0-0 Dreams FC Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts of Oak Gold Stars FC 0-0 Accra Lions FC Great Olympics 2-1 Nsoatreman FC Kotoku Royals 2-3 Karela United Legon Cities 3-2 FC Samartex 1996 Medeama SC 3-0 Tamale City FC

Source: Ghana News Agency