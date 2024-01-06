Medenine: Djerba ferry services suspended due to bad weather

Ferry services on the island of Djerba (Medenine governorate) were suspended on Saturday due to the violent winds that have been blowing in the region, preventing the routine transport of passengers and goods between Djerba-Ajim and El Jorf (Sidi Makhlouf delegation). Farhat Larayedh, deputy director of the Djerba ferries at the Local Directorate of Public Works in Medenine, told TAP that the resumption of ferry services is still dependent on improved weather conditions. He urged passengers travelling from Djerba to the island to take regional road 117, known as the "Chaussée romaine", while exercising caution in view of the strength of the winds and the presence of works on the road. During the recent period, bad weather conditions, in particular strong winds and dense fog, caused ferry services to be suspended at times. In this context, the construction of a bridge linking the island of Djerba to El Jorf, in order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, is still the subject of studies at research centre level, for a project estimated to cost 1 million dinars. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse